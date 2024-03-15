Ziyare Addison was back in Westwood for an unofficial visit Wednesday for the first time since making a trip last June.
This time, the Riverview (Fla.) Sumner four-star offensive tackle told Bruin Blitz that he sensed a “more authentic” vibe set forward by first-year head coach DeShaun Foster compared to the previous visit.
“The vibe under coach Foster is smooth and feels like a first-class program,” Addison said late Thursday evening.
Since Addison’s last visit, plenty has changed.
Former head coach Chip Kelly is now the offensive coordinator at Ohio State and former offensive line coach Tim Drevno was relieved of his duties after Foster took over.
Drevno was replaced by longtime NFL assistant Juan Castillo, who followed new UCLA offensive coordinator/associate head coach Eric Bieniemy to Los Angeles after the two were on the Washington Commanders’ staff last season.
