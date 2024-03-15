Ziyare Addison was back in Westwood for an unofficial visit Wednesday for the first time since making a trip last June.

This time, the Riverview (Fla.) Sumner four-star offensive tackle told Bruin Blitz that he sensed a “more authentic” vibe set forward by first-year head coach DeShaun Foster compared to the previous visit.

“The vibe under coach Foster is smooth and feels like a first-class program,” Addison said late Thursday evening.