Published Mar 4, 2025
Four-star 2026 OT Tommy Tofi lists UCLA among top eight schools
Tracy McDannald  •  BruinBlitz
Staff Writer
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — As four-star offensive tackle Tommy Tofi prepared to take the field Sunday, he slipped on a pair of UCLA-branded gloves and took his place in line for the start of individual drills during the Rivals Camp Series stop at East L.A. College.

The Bruins are among the programs that made the cut last week in the 2026 San Francisco (Calif.) Riordan standout’s top eight. The other schools in the mix are California, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, USC and Utah.

New UCLA offensive line coach Andy Kwon visited Tofi in mid-January.

More than a month later, Tofi told Bruin Blitz that UCLA has made him feel like a “huge priority” leading up to his official visit in Westwood later this spring.

