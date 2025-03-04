Four-star 2026 OT Tommy Tofi lists UCLA among top eight schools

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — As four-star offensive tackle Tommy Tofi prepared to take the field Sunday, he slipped on a pair of UCLA-branded gloves and took his place in line for the start of individual drills during the Rivals Camp Series stop at East L.A. College.

The Bruins are among the programs that made the cut last week in the 2026 San Francisco (Calif.) Riordan standout’s top eight. The other schools in the mix are California, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, USC and Utah.