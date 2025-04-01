Four-star 2027 ATH Honor Fa’alave-Johnson visits UCLA, lays out next trips

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson, a 2027 two-way athlete at San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic, has seen an uptick in interest from Power 4 programs since the winter.

UCLA joined that group with an offer in February followed by a pair of March unofficial visits, including his most recent trip to Westwood over the weekend.

After taking part in the annual Tom Lemming photoshoot on campus Sunday morning, Fa’alave-Johnson spoke with Bruin Blitz prior to touring the facilities and meeting with the staff.