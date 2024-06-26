La Verne (Calif.) Bonita product Dylan Robinson, who is listed as a four-star athlete in the 2025 class, is closing in on a date to announce his college destination.

In a phone conversation Tuesday evening with Bruin Blitz, Robinson said the decision date will likely be finalized in the next few days.

“It’s looking like probably the end of July or the week before the last week of July,” Robinson said.

Part of the decision-making process involves where his finalists — Notre Dame, UCLA, Utah and Washington — plan to use him on the field.