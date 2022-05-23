UCLA is on the brink of adding its next two commitments, and it’s possible both could end up being from the same area. The Bruins’ director of player personnel, Ethan Young, has sent out two “Boom!” tweets over the last week signaling the addition of new commitments for the program, but no prospects have publicly announced their decisions.

Running back prospect Roderick Robinson II is set to announce his commitment Thursday morning, and the Bruins are among the finalists. The San Diego-Lincoln running back announced his decision to move up his commitment date to this week after taking an official visit to UCLA two weekends ago.

Fellow San Diego-area target linebacker Tre Edwards took an official visit to Westwood over the weekend, and Monday he quickly moved to announce his commitment this Friday. The Chula Vista-Mater Dei Catholic star also announced a final group of UCLA, Oregon, Arizona and Cal.

He has visited each of the schools already this spring, but only UCLA hosted him for an official visit.

UCLA had been actively pursuing Edwards previously, but the process hit a bit of a lull when Don Pellum retired. Eventually, Ken Norton Jr. was added to the coaching staff leading to a new relationship for Edwards that reignited the connection with the Bruins.

The Rivals250 recruit then proceeded to take an unofficial visit with the program that helped move the Bruins up in his recruitment among the top contenders.

“It was really good being able to go out there and meet coach Norton, because I’ve never really had a conversation with him like that before,” Edwards previously said after his earlier unofficial visit with the Bruins. “Just being out there and being able to spend time with him was amazing. He’s a great person, and we connect on a lot of things.

“He’s another coach who knows what he’s talking about, because he’s done it at the hight level before. So, the players really listen to him, because they know he knows what it takes to get you to the next level. ... It’s been really cool, honestly, he’s such a cool guy. Talking to him is just like talking to one of my friends to be honest with you. He’s just a great person.”

Since that time the connection has continued to build leading to his official visit over the weekend.