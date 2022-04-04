Tre Edwards is starting to take a stronger look at his recruitment overall. Programs have started to emerge as his top options, and he is beginning to take more visits to the schools on his mind the most as he works through the offseason.

The 2023 four-star linebacker from Mater Dei Catholic in Chula Vista helped his team earn a CIF 2-AA state title as a key part of the defense. Now into the offseason he continues to work on improving his overall skill set to take his game to another level before heading off to college.

That has meant a lot of work with his seven-on-seven team, Team Makasi, based in San Diego giving him some quality time to continue developing as a linebacker.

“Seven on seven helps me reading the quarterback, opening up my hips and stuff I really doin’t use as much during a regular game,” he said. “I’m more of a run type of guy, but it helps me work more in space and get used to dropping in coverage.”

Linebacker is one of the more challenging positions to play during the offseason. Edwards is a 6-foot-2 inside linebacker whose game is based on his ability to play with a high level of physicality. Having to tag someone rather than tackle them comes with an adjustment, but Edwards feels he handles that part of the offseason well.

“It’s a little challenging at first, but you get used to it,” he said about not being able to play his more physical style of defense in passing tournaments. “There’s certain routes where in-game you would kill them, but here you gotta tag them. It’s still fun at the end of the day.”

Edwards wrapped up his impressive junior season at Mater Dei Catholic with 96 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and six sacks. Those types of stats have him on the radar for several programs around the country, but UCLA is one school that has remained on his mind throughout the process.