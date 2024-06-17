Florida State and Washington are the other two finalists, with a decision to come July 1, Rainey-Sale wrote in the caption.

Spanaway (Wash.) Bethel four-star outside linebacker Zaydrius Rainey-Sale , who took an official visit to Westwood a month ago, listed the Bruins among this top three finalists Monday with an Instagram post.

An already surging 2025 UCLA football recruiting class has the potential to add another significant piece next month.

Rainey-Sale was among a group of official visitors at UCLA from May 17-19. On the same visit was Graham (Wash.) Graham-Kapowsin three-star tight end Noah Flores, who is one of the Bruins’ 11 commitments in the class.

Rainey-Sale and Flores train together as part of Washington-based Ford Sports Performance in Bellevue.

Rainey-Sale also took an unofficial visit to UCLA in March.

“I feel like I can fit in with their defense and how everybody on that defense is versatile and they can play everything,” Rainey-Sale told Bruin Blitz at the time during the first Rivals Camp Series stop in Southern California.

Rainey-Sale took an official visit this past weekend at Florida State.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound standout was briefly committed to Washington for less than a week before former head coach Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama in January. He will wrap up his visits in Seattle this weekend.

As of Monday afternoon, UCLA’s recruiting class ranked 29th nationally in the Rivals 2025 rankings.