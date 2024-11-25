Four-star OT Micah Smith lists UCLA among top 6 schools

Three months after landing an offer from UCLA, four-star 2026 offensive tackle Micah Smith has the Bruins among his top six choices.
The Fort Pierce (Fla.) Vero Beach standout, who is ranked just outside of the Rivals100 in the class, first released his list over the weekend to On3.
Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, South Carolina and Tennessee round out the list.
Smith told Bruin Blitz on Monday afternoon that his relationships with UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster and offensive line coach Juan Castillo made a difference.
“Here’s why UCLA stands out to me, coach Foster has done a good building a relationship with my parents and keeping them in the know about all things UCLA and their plan for developing me,” Smith said. “I’m an offensive lineman. My goal is always to be versatile and flexible in my position. It’s the fastest way to get on the field. The OL coach Juan Castillio has been to where I want to go. His experience and knowledge of offensive line really excited me about the Bruins. He’s a funny and personable coach also.”