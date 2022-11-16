UCLA received a commitment from four-star guard Sebastian Mack on Thursday. The top-40 prospect chose the Bruins over Florida State and Oklahoma, giving Mick Cronin his third four-star in the 2023 recruiting class. Below, Rivals.com’s Travis Graf breaks down the commitment and what’s next for the Bruins.

WHAT UCLA IS GETTING IN MACK

Mack was one of the top backcourt players left on the board. He received a big rankings bump in the latest Rivals150 update due to his ability to put the ball in the basket at a high rate, something that’s been lacking across the board at the amateur levels of basketball. Mack can score off of the catch as well as off of the bounce. He’s got great range stretching well beyond the 3-point line. You can always count on the four-star to deliver on the big stage as well. Recently at the GEICO Top Flight Border League, he averaged 30.7 points and shot 45.5-percent from the outside in three games against top tier competition. The volume scorer will provide scoring for Cronin’s squad the moment he steps on campus.

*****

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE BRUINS