It’s been six weeks since UCLA director of player personnel Ethan Young tweeted out his signature “BOOM!” to signal an incoming commitment. Unlike most that are revealed anywhere from a matter of minutes to a handful of days later, nobody stepped forward as the Bruins pulled in other verbal pledges.

Finally, four-star wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer revealed Friday he was the long-awaited latest member of UCLA’s 2024 recruiting class.

The Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon product gives the Bruins 12 commits in the class, joining athlete Derrick McFall, running back Cameron Jones, offensive linemen Joshua Glanz, Mark Schroller, Jensen Somerville and Marquise Thorpe-Taylor, linebackers Isaiah Patterson and Blake Tabaracci, tight end Robert Booker II and defensive backs Jamir Benjamin and Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins.

Gilmer, now the highest-rated recruit of UCLA’s class thus far, is ranked inside the top 20 among in-state 2024 prospects, 21st among all receivers and 121st overall nationally by Rivals.

Dunbar-Hawkins, also a four-star prospect ranked 247th overall, is the only other UCLA commit ranked in the latest Rivals250.

After forming a top six in late April, Gilmer chose UCLA over California, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Stanford and Washington.

Gilmer took an official visit to UCLA in late May. Afterward, he told Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney that the relationships he developed with head coach Chip Kelly and the Bruins’ staff “really stood out to me.”

UCLA receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel’s connection with Gilmer played a factor, as did the signing of 2023 five-star quarterback Dante Moore and the possibilities between the two in Kelly’s offense.