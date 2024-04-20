Back when he was introduced as the new head coach in mid-February, DeShaun Foster said he was "going to do my part" in restoring the UCLA football program. He also stressed, though, he would need the full support of the fanbase and community.

That community took the first step Friday in showing up for Foster and the Bruins, who did indeed do their part in what was close to the carnival-like atmosphere Foster envisioned for a spring practice under the lights.

There were a variety of games, face painting and air brushing stations, a handful of food trucks, even an assortment of commemorative coins laid out on tables in the festivities area outside the practice gates.

As practice was getting ready to begin, a baton twirler, who had one end set on fire, was spotted between the two practice fields as, fittingly, singer-songwriter Alicia Keys' 2012 hit song "Girl on Fire" blared from the speakers.

Then, of course, there was the actual football that displayed the type of enthusiasm that is part of Foster's three pillars. The fun that Foster made a point to emphasize at the time of his hire came in a few forms, including the 1-on-1 competition periods that are becoming a signature for the last practice of each week and the mic that was in the hands of defensive analyst and former UCLA linebacker Shea Pitts.

Pitts was doing everything from delivering play-by-play of the action reminiscent of a Rucker Park basketball game to conducting interviews with the likes of projected first-round NFL draft pick and now former UCLA star edge rusher Laiatu Latu.

Quite the clever recruiting tool with a host of talented edge rusher recruits among those in attendance.

The event, Foster estimated, brought out nearly 2,000 visitors that included fans, alumni and hundreds of recruits, many of which were joined by parents and high school coaches. It was the latest sign that Foster and the staff is willing and continuing to do the necessary work to change the narrative about UCLA's past lack of engagement under former head coach Chip Kelly — whether it be among fans or recruits.



Even the interview backdrop got an upgrade, with a certain Men of Westwood NIL collective branding mixed in with a Postmates advertisement. Foster’s predecessor never thought much about adorning the official T-shirt, and here he is doing interviews in front with a can’t-miss reminder of today’s NIL college sports world.

Foster said he's looking forward to continuing to build on the palpable buzz and give supporters a reason to want to attend the April 27 spring showcase at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

"You guys saw the environment," Foster said in his opening statement after practice. "It's something that I've been trying to build up to. I just like the fact that the city's behind us, you know what I mean?

"I was kind of like, almost overwhelmed with how many people were out there. It was, it was amazing. So I just want to keep this going. Hopefully, we can get these people into the Rose Bowl next weekend and then build that into the season."

Again, it was a small step, and wins and losses will ultimately be the measuring stick when the games start in the fall. But Friday was a glimpse of the change that the DeShaun Foster era in Westwood is trying to deliver.