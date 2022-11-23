UCLA will look to avoid a Las Vegas hangover Wednesday and stop a two-game skid when it faces Pepperdine at Pauley Pavilion.

The 19th-ranked Bruins (3-2) dropped 11 spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after losing both of its games to Illinois and Baylor in the Continental Tire Main Event last week. It was their first games against Top 25 competition.

UCLA had issues handling the Fighting Illini’s swarming defense and blew a 15-point lead in the second half of a 79-70 loss. Against Baylor, the Bruins gave up seven 3-pointers in the second half and the Bears were 20 of 23 from the free-throw line.

Over both contests, UCLA allowed three players to score 22 or more points — including a 29-point effort from Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr.

Bruins head coach Mick Cronin was critical of his team’s defense over the two games.

“We’re just not there yet,” Cronin said.

While the team is still gelling together with a handful of freshmen in the regular rotation, UCLA guard Jaylen Clark wasn’t interested in moral victories and close scores in the first test of the season.