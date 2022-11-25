If all else fails, go to the ground game. That's what UCLA did Friday in Berkeley to eventually earn a 35-28 victory over Cal thanks in large part to over 350 yards rushing as a team. Running back Zach Charbonnet paced the ground attack with 119 yards and the go-ahead touchdown with 7:53 to play in the fourth quarter.

Friday's win did not come without its challenges. UCLA (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12 Conference) trailed by 11 points during one stretch in the first half but found a way to bounce back and take a 27-21 lead in the fourth quarter.

However, the Bruins simply could not put the Bears (4-8, 2-7) away until late. An 8-yard connection between Cal quarterback Jack Plummer and running back Jaydn Ott helped give the home team a 1-point lead with 11:16 to play.

Eventually, the rushing attack and timely plays on defense and special teams helped secure the victory for the Bruins. A forced fumble by linebacker Kain Medrano on Ott, which was recovered by Carl Jones, Jr., ultimately sealed the victory for UCLA.

The Bruins will head into their bowl game a win shy of tying the program’s single-season record of 10 victories. The nine wins are the most in five years under Chip Kelly, who guided the team to eight wins last season, and the program’s best season since a 10-win campaign in 2014.

Bowl games will be announced Sunday, Dec. 4 after conference championship games have been decided. If USC, ranked sixth by the College Football Playoff committee, can win the Pac-12 championship and get in the four-team playoff, UCLA could find itself in either the Las Vegas Bowl or Sun Bowl.

In the pecking order of bowl games with Pac-12 ties — Rose, Alamo, Holiday, Las Vegas, Sun, L.A./Jimmy Kimmel, ESPN — bowl committees for the Alamo and on down are allowed to pick bowl-eligible teams within one game of the conference standings (i.e. a 6-3 UCLA team in the Pac-12 standings can be leapfrogged by a team with a 5-4 conference record or get picked ahead of a two-loss team).