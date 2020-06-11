Getting To Know Benjamin Roy Jr.
UCLA recently picked up the verbal commitment of offensive lineman Benjamin Roy Jr., (6-3, 275) from Henderson (Nev.) Liberty. The Bruins need offensive linemen, and landing Roy, a true center pros...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news