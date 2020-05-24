The Pandemic hasn’t stopped UCLA from continuing to hit the recruiting trail. The coaches may not be able to meet with players in person, but they still keep in contact and because the Bruins have been able to receive a number of talented pledges during the downtime.

The latest is three-star defensive end, Tyler Kiehne (6-4, 250) from Las Lunas, NM. Kiehne talks about UCLA and his decision.

“Ever since UCLA offered me,” Kiehne said. “I had a really strong feeling about UCLA just because of everything they have to offer off the field and on the field. All the opportunities that I would have at UCLA. That’s really the main reason why I chose UCLA. I have a great relationship with UCLA’s coaches. It just feels right. It just feels like the right fit.”

Outside linebackers coach, Jason Kaufusi was Kiehne’s primary recruiter. He talks about the relationship they are building with one another.

“We’re talking on the phone daily, and we’re on zoom,” Kiehne said. “It’s a great relationship. I really like Coach Kaufusi, and I think he really likes me. We just have chemistry. We just click.”

Kiehne hasn’t visited UCLA officially yet, and there isn’t a date set at this time, but he’s sure that will be something that takes care of itself.

If all goes well, Kiehne will come out to Los Angeles and see the Bruins play this fall.

Like everyone, Kiehne and his family have had to deal with the Pandemic that has kept most of the nation housebound. He talks about his experience.

“We’re just trying our best trying to stay busy and productive,” Kiehne said. “Doing what we can to have a good mindset through it all.”

The nation’s young people have had the unique challenge of doing their schoolwork online. Not an easy task for anyone to have the discipline to get the work done, especially for people at the high school level. Kiehne talks about his homeschooling process.

“It was difficult because you’re not there with an instructor,” Kiehne said. “It’s a lot harder to learn at home than it is with a teacher.

“In class, you can ask your teacher as many questions as you want. It was a process, and it definitely took some getting used to, but I was able to get used to it, and I was able to get through it, and school was over yesterday (Friday, May 22, 2020).

The Bruins get a terrific player in Kiehne.

The scouting report on Kiehne is has a non-stop motor. He plays extremely hard and never takes a down off. He has a dynamic first-step off the ball, making it hard on a blocker to slow him down. He’s an outstanding pass rusher, and that is a skill that is sorely needed on UCLA’s defense. He’s also a model citizen with high character.

Kiehne was selected Athlete of the Year, all-metro Athlete of the Year, first-team all-state, first-team all-district, first-team all-metro, and his teams state runner up.

When asked what his goal is for his senior season without hesitation, Kiehne said, “State championship, 100 percent.” That he said wining and not a personal goal is a pretty good sign that he is all about the team.

The Bruins win this recruiting battle over offers from Arizona, Boise State, Cal, Eastern New Mexico, Kansas, K-State, New Mexico, San Diego State, Toledo, Utah, Washington State, Western New Mexico, and Wisconsin.



