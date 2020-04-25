Giants Get Value With Holmes
The New York Giants selected three-year starter, Darnay Holmes, in the fourth round with the 110th pick in the draft. Getting Holmes with this pick is a very high value. Who doesn’t remember the ga...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news