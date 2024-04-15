When the UCLA football team returns to the practice field Tuesday, just as much, if not more, attention will be paid to who isn’t in attendance.

With the transfer portal window opening, players around the country will have until April 30 to decide whether they want to find a new home. Graduate transfers have been able to do so ahead of the window, per NCAA rules, and the Bruins have already lost quarterback Collin Schlee, receiver Kyle Ford, defensive back Isaiah Newcombe and defensive linemen Quintin Somerville and Choé Bryant-Strother dating back to mid-March.

While players have to decide by April 30, a decision on a future school can extend beyond the 15-day entry window.

Oftentimes around this time of the year, as programs are in the thick of or already wrapped up spring camp, the decisions typically have to do with playing time.

UCLA head coach DeShaun Foster said after the team wrapped up the second full week of practices last Saturday that he isn’t anticipating losing others, but at the same time acknowledged “it’s part of the game, so if it does happen then it is what it is.”

“Most of the guys that go to the portal do come talk to me before they leave,” Foster said. “So, I will have a conversation with our guys, but like you said you gotta retain kids, you have to recruit the new ones, you gotta recruit the ones that are on your team.”

Foster already has the needs identified to recruit in the portal. Offensive and defensive linemen, tight ends and defensive backs top the wish list. Running backs and quarterbacks could also get a look, he added.