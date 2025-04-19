UCLA offers local 2027 RB Jaxsen Stokes after Friday Night Lights visit

An “awesome” experience Friday night at UCLA for local running back Jaxsen Stokes was capped by an offer from head coach DeShaun Foster on the field after spring practice.

Stokes, a 2027 target at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon, was among hundreds of recruits taking in the festivities of the second iteration of Friday Night Lights, a combination of entertainment, recruiting pitch and football.

Stokes also had a conversation with UCLA director of player personnel Stacey Ford.

“UCLA has been recruiting me for while and it was an amazing feeling hearing directly from coach Ford and coach Foster that I was officially offered,” Stokes told Bruin Blitz in a message Saturday morning.