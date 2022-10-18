The offenses of No. 9-ranked UCLA and No. 10 Oregon will draw plenty of focus Saturday in Eugene, Oregon.

Both teams are averaging more than 500 yards of total offense, with the Ducks’ 512.5 ranked eighth nationally and atop the Pac-12 Conference. The teams are ranked 1-2 in the league in rushing offense (241.7 to 211.5, Oregon) and completion percentage (74 to 69.4, UCLA).

The teams also happen to own the top two rush defenses, with Oregon’s 98 yards allowed just one yard better than the Bruins.

Lengthy drives — plays, not necessarily possession time — have been a key for both offenses. In its five wins, Oregon has had 17 drives of at least nine plays; UCLA has had 19 in six victories.

The Bruins have shown a knack for producing more explosive plays beyond just long runs from running back Zach Charbonnet and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. In the last three games, in particular, five receivers had a long of at least 21 yards at Colorado, two receivers had catches of 33 yards or longer against Washington and four receivers produced catches of 23 yards or more — including gains of 49 and 70 yards — against Utah.