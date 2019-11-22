News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-22 01:52:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Hofstra Bounces UCLA, 88-78

Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

A tough and upset-minded Hofstra (3-2) showed up to Pauley and in a business-like fashion, were able to overcome a double-digit deficit to end up winning in double digits, handing UCLA (4-1) their ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}