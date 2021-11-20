Hold On, It's UCLA vs USC Day

For the victor, the bell will toll. Being able to have possession of the Victory Bell is just a symbol of what this game between UCLA (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) and USC (4-5, 3-4 Pac-12) means, but it means a lot more to its fans.

A win in this game will put a smile on the victorious fanbase for an entire year, and that smile can mitigate an otherwise horrible season for the winning team.

The two teams will be playing for the 91st time, with Southern Cal claiming the decided edge, winning 49 while UCLA has won 32 and there have been seven ties. USC has to forfeit two wins due to NCAA penalties.

UCLA has only won five times out of the last 22 games and has won only once in the previous 11 games at the Coliseum.

Many times, during this illustrious rivalry, this game was played to represent the Pac-12 and its many incarnations in the Rose Bowl, but even when the game is played only for pride, the game still has sizzle.

Even though this contest is not being played for the South Division Championship, both teams still have much to play for. The Trojans still haven’t won enough games to be bowl eligible and have to win two out of their last three games to do so.

On the other hand, the Bruins became bowl eligible with their win over Colorado, but the more wins, the better the bowl game. The last time the Bruins have been in a bowl game was in 2017

On paper, this contest has the potential to be very explosive on the offensive side of the ball. Both teams have playmakers though arguably USC’s most prolific offensive player Drake London and their starting quarterback Kedon Slovis is out.

Gone from the Trojan passing attack are London’s 88 receptions for 1,084 yards (12.32 ypc) and seven touchdowns for the season of 2021.

Slovis was 193-297 (65.0 percent) on the season for 2,153 yards and 11 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He has had two monster games against UCLA and is 2-0 against the Bruins.

The Trojans have a talented freshman quarterback waiting in the wings in Jaxson Dart, a player that the Bruins recruited. Dart is 50-81 (61.7 percent) for 589 yards and six touchdowns against three interceptions.

Dart still has some outstanding weapons at his disposal. Tahj Washington is sixth in the Pac-12 Conference with 41 receptions for 474 yards (11.56 ypc) and one touchdown. Gary Bryant Jr. is a scoring threat with his five touchdowns out of 30 receptions for 362 yards averaging 12.07 per catch.

USC has an excellent running back in Keontay Ingram, who is fifth in the conference in rushing with 815 yards (5.86 ypr) and five touchdowns.

The Trojans have a decided advantage because they are No. 1 in the conference in passing offense, and the Bruins are No. 12 in the conference in passing defense.

This game could very well end up in a track meet, and if that is the case, then the Bruins will have to rely on their offensive firepower to compete and win this football game.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson is fourth in the Pac-12 in quarterback rating (145.27) and has thrown for 1,896 yards completing 60.5 percent of his passes and 14 touchdowns against four interceptions. He has rushed for 461 yards and has seven rushing touchdowns.

UCLA’s rushing offense has fallen to No. 5, but they still average over 200 rushing yards a game, and when they can run the football, they win football games.

The Bruins would love to see Zach Charbonnet start fast. He is fourth in the conference in rushing with 864 yards while averaging 5.65 yards per carry and has scored 11 rushing touchdowns.

Charbonnet may get more work than usual if his running mate Brittain Brown cannot play as Brown is listed as a game-time decision. Brown is ninth in the conference rushing for 615 yards (6.05 ypc), and has scored seven touchdowns.

Thompson-Robinson’s top targets Kyle Phillips and tight end Greg Dulcich is good to go.

Phillips is fifth in the conference with 47 receptions. He has 627 yards on the season while averaging 13.34 yards per catch and has scored six touchdowns. Phillips is due to score a receiving touchdown as he hasn’t had one for a while.

Dulcich is 12th in the conference with 34 receptions. He has 564 yards averaging 16.59 ypc, and has scored four touchdowns.

Fasten your seatbelts. This game between the two rivals could be fast and furious.

Kickoff at the United Airlines Field at L.A. Memorial Coliseum is scheduled for 1:00 PM PST. It will be televised nationally on FOX with Joe Davis, Brock Huard, and Bruce Feldman behind the microphones.

UCLA Sports Network from Learfield will broadcast the game in the Los Angeles area AM 570 or 1150 AM with Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), and Wayne Cook (reporting from the sideline) performing their usual roles.

The broadcast is also on X.M. Ch. 392 / SXM App 982 and ESPN Radio with Jorge Sedano and Max Starks behind the mics.