It was an early and long morning Tuesday for a group of recruits from Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View.

Four-star 2025 four-star linebacker Christian Thatcher and younger brother Thaddeus Thatcher, a 2027 quarterback, were joined by three-star 2025 offensive tackle Daniel Boyd and 2027 receiver Damani Warren on a trip to Los Angeles that started with a 5 a.m. practice at USC followed by an 8:30 a.m. practice at UCLA.

Here’s what they told Bruin Blitz about the visit with the Bruins and their respective recruitments: