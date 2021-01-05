BruinBlitz - How Will UCLA Weather the Loss Of Chris Smith?

Sheer emotion can help carry a team for a while but as sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, it will wear off. Then what?

The Bruins played an intense basketball game against Colorado. They played with heightened emotion and intensity on both ends of the floor. Without that kind of effort UCLA probably would have lost.

It was fitting that the Bruins played the way they did. Prior to the game, they were handed the devastating news that senior guard, Chris Smith would be lost for the season.

Smith is very popular and well-liked by his teammates. Jaime Jaquez Jr. said the team will dedicate the season to him and had a game-high 14 points. He went out and had an outstanding game against CU.

The emotional mindset could have gone two ways. One they could have gone in a funk and played listlessly without their senior or go out there with the dedication to win a game against a tough opponent.

That’s what the Bruins did. They won a tough game without Smith, who they rely on in tough games for getting rebounds or a clutch shot. Smith does a lot of things for the Bruins that you don’t see in a stat sheet.

There is no question, Smith will be missed. Before his injury, he played his best game of the season against Utah. It was the Smith from last year the guy who could carry a team. His performance in 2019-20 earned him the Pac-12’s most improved player and a first-team all-conference selection.

Many thought that Smith was off to a slow start this season but he was hitting almost 44 percent from the field. Not bad for a guy who hadn’t hit his stride yet.

For the record, Smith was averaging 12.6 ppg, which was second on the team. He was second in rebounds with averaging 6.4 rpg. He was third in steals with seven, and third in blocked shots with four. The Bruins are going to have to make up a lot of production.

The Michael Price Family UCLA Men's Head Basketball Coach Mick Cronin knows he has his work cut out for him. He said during his post-Colorado press conference he’s going to have to find a way to get true freshman guard Jaylen Clark (6-5, 195) more minutes and get sharpshooting Jake Kyman on track. Both could be keys as the Bruins go forward without Smith.

It is going to be a challenge for Cronin and his team, but they have the personnel to continue to compete for the conference crown.

Including Smith, the Bruins have five players that are averaging in double-figures. Jaquez leads the team in scoring averaging 13.3 ppg, Johnny Juzang, who still hasn’t found his stroke on a consistent basis, is averaging 11.0 ppg, Tyger Campbell is averaging 10.9 ppg, and Jules Bernard is chipping in 10.2 ppg.

UCLA’s two bigs, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill are just shy of scoring in double-figures. Riley is averaging 8.9 ppg and Hill is adding 8.4 ppg.

The Bruins are going on the road to play against two outstanding teams in the desert. Thursday they will tipoff at 7:30 PM PST in Tempe against ASU ((4-3, 1-0 Pac 12). The Sun Devils were predicted to finish behind UCLA in conference this season.

Then UCLA will head to Tucson to play always tough Arizona (9-1, 1-1 Pac 12) for a 6:00 PM PST start against the Wildcats on Saturday.

It is always tough to win on the road in the Pac-12 and without Smith, this road trip just became a little more daunting.

How will the Bruins respond? It is their first test on the road without Smith. Will the intensity, energy, and effort that the Bruins displayed against Colorado be the same on the road.

Can the Bruins sustain the type of performance they had against the Buffs? If UCLA can, then they will be able to weather the storm of such that the huge loss which Smith is.

All hands on deck for the Bruin basketball team.