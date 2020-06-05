Running backs coach DeShaun Foster chatted with Josh Lewin in an exclusive event for season-ticket holders, who were able to submit questions ahead of time and watch live.

on if nation’s social injustices and subsequent reactions have brought the team closer together, his tweet

Foster: “I think so. Just coming out of COVID and just the situation of everything that’s going on, the tragedy that happened with George Floyd, I just wanted to get out there that for all lives to matter, Black lives have to matter, also. And that’s just it. Just more of a communication thing.

"I just put that out there, and I’ve gotten tweets back from people and they’ve expressed how they felt and I just wanted to hear people out. But just for that to happen, you just have to understand certain things. I’m just glad we have young players that are using the platform that they have to really voice their opinion.”

on how he, as a mentor, makes sure his student-athletes reach in a positive manner

Foster: “Well, you have to give them just a platform to communicate and allow them to talk things out instead of bottling things in, and then they’re lashing out with anger or whatnot. It was just good to have our guys be able to talk, especially as a running back group.

"We just tried to get together and just let the player hear each other out. I was just really excited that my guys were excited to have this conversation and no one was running from it. It was just good that we were able to take that step and hopefully we can continue to go.”

on being able to bounce ideas off each other as team or position group

Foster: “It’s just good that they’re communicating. It’s huge just to be able to make sure that you are saying the right thing and getting the exact point across. Because you don’t want to give people the opportunity to kind of pick at what you’re saying and now the point gets lost. You want to make sure you get out exactly how you feel and just get it out the correct way.”

on how COVID-19 has affected him

Foster: "Just Zoom. We Zoom with the players as much as we can. They’re pretty much in front of a computer the whole time because they’re doing school and football like that. It was just a different situation for them…

"I enjoyed it because I was able to teach in a different way. Now we can slow it back down and you can almost just teach it like a classroom. So, I can go through protections and walk you through them instead of always showing the film and going like that. So, it’s just good to have guys be able to verbalize what they’re doing instead of just doing it with their reactions.”

on his Zoom background, a photo from 1998 win versus USC

Foster: “We can call it the flu game for me. I actually had strep throat, but I’m going to go with the flu game for now. I was sick. It was just really weird, I was able to have that big of a game as a freshman. But I was isolated from the team, so I didn’t see anybody from that Friday until game day, so Saturday morning or whatever time we played. But it’s always going to be a memorable game just because I actually had one of my best games and I was feeling terrible. I actually got the picture from Durrell Price, my fullback.”

on 2000 win versus Alabama, during which he carried the ball 42 times

Foster: “That was the opening game of the year. Alabama was coming to the Rose Bowl. I think they were No. 3 in the nation at the time. It was a huge game for us, just coming off the season that we had come off with a lot of injuries and stuff. We just wanted to open up the season and come out and play well. Alabama came to the West Coast and we let them know how the Pac-10, at the time, played football.”

on 2001 win versus Washington, during which he recorded a then-school record 301 rushing yards

Foster: “It was actually against Jerry Neuheisel’s father. So, Rick was the coach for the Huskies. He gives me hell every time I see him [laughs], but it was a 12:30 game at the Rose Bowl.

"I just got going early and they just kept feeding me the ball. I was just excited that my number got called and I was just able to produce.”

on Joshua Kelley and his journey to UCLA

“He had probably a routine that he was doing. He would tweet, call, text. So, it was just going in a circle. A revolving door, each time, each time. It just got to the point where it was kind of comical, a little bit, just to see how consistent this kid was.

"And then the front-desk girl started noticing like ‘Oh, Josh Kelley called again.’ And then sometimes, he wouldn’t even call to talk to me. He just wanted to hear people and let them know that he’s still interested in the program and go from there. But it was just great that Josh just kept being consistent.

"We finally made it to the summer where I could invite him to a camp, and when he came to camp, he performed very well, and then we brought him on as a walk-on and the rest is history.

"As soon as Josh Kelley stepped foot on UCLA campus, he was the best running back we had. We just couldn’t play him in the first season. I was just glad that he bet on himself and it worked out for him and he came to the Bruins and he earned a scholarship. Now, he’s playing for the Chargers.”

on Kelley staying local and what that could mean for him

Foster: "Yeah, this story, if it plays out the way that it should, it’s going to be really special. Josh has really good talent, this is going to be a two-back league and he’s going to be in a two-back system. Hopefully, he picks up the system fast and just gets in there and shows them how valuable he can be to the team.”

on how he was in two-back offenses in the NFL and what that situation could mean for Kelley

Foster: “It’s just a good situation so the pressure’s not solely on you. There’s still going to be a learning curve, but he doesn’t have to do that right away once he first gets there, because there’s another back. So, he gets to learn from this kid, from Austin (Ekeler), and I’ve actually met him, so he’s a good guy, nice running back, also. Just to learn from him and then take that step whenever the team calls on his number.”

on how he replaces Kelley in UCLA offense

Foster: “I’m not sure yet. I have a lot of talented guys. Demetric Felton’s coming back and, after the first year playing running back this season, he had a lot of explosive plays. So, I’m looking forward to him taking that next step.

"We also have Kaz Allen coming back, also. Just with his speed, alone, being the California state champ in the 100, he could really take off and have some long runs. I’m really excited about those two.

"We have another running back by the name of Keegan Jones from Cleveland, Tennessee. He’s going to be a redshirt freshman. I’m excited about him, also. Quick feet, can catch out of the backfield. These are all guys that are going to create mismatches on defenses.

"And then we have Martell Irby coming back, from San Diego, from Morse High School. He’s like a utility player for us. Can catch out of the backfield, he’s good in pass protection. He can run the ball.

"I’m going to have my two freshmen that redshirted—Jahmon McClendon and Christian Grubb—I’m excited for those two guys, just to see what type of role they can earn on this team. If it’s in special teams or if they can actually get in there and get some carries if they can pass some guys up.

"And then we have Cole Kinder. He’s from Orange County and you know how we play football down there…”

on having an illustrious high school career at Tustin HS in Orange County

“It was just that back then, I was playing with a lot of guys that I had played football with my whole life. It was just exciting that we played Junior All-American together, went to high school together, and were able to be a finalist football team our senior year.

Myron Miller, my coach, he did a great job. He instilled toughness in us. We just always wanted to work hard and outperform guys.

"Carson (Palmer and Santa Margarita HS) was a good team. He was a Heisman Trophy winner, so I can’t be too upset about what was going on… but it was a good game and I was just fortunate enough to be in it.”

on if his role during Carolina Panthers’ playoff run in 2004 was the peak of career

Foster: “It really doesn’t [get any better]. The one thing I wish is that I took pictures, I had more pictures of the whole process of the playoffs and watching the Super Bowl. Going so early in my career, I figured I’ll go back again. We had gone back to the playoffs a couple of times, but not necessarily the Super Bowl.

"It was a great experience, I was glad that I got that opportunity… any time you get the ball in any situation, just try to make something happen. I was just blessed that good things happened in those games.”

on going into Year 3 with this UCLA team

Foster: “Just speaking from experience, myself playing football, my third year, I could tell that football had slowed down. It’s getting slower. I’d been in a couple of situations and plays, I’d come around a corner and see the DB coming at me, I picked up pass protect.

"You’ve been in these situations and you just grow from that. I’m really excited about what’s going to happen for this team. Going to our third year of being in the program and instilling in these guys what to do, I think they’re going to take the reins and be able to go. The sky’s the limit for us, basically.”

on going into Year 3 with the coaching staff

Foster: “Yes, everybody’s coming back, so, just familiar faces. When you’ve worked with somebody, you kind of understand what they like, what they want to see, how to do things. I’m just excited. It’s just going to be that year that you see the Bruins really take off.”

on a position group, besides his own, that he’s excited to see hit the field

Foster: “Another position group that I’m excited to see, I guess I would say o-line and receivers. I like to run the ball, so you know, the o-line, we’re hand in hand. So, I’m excited to see those guys.

"We have a lot of new guys coming up and a couple guys switched positions, so I want to see how they do on the o-line. And then we’ve got a lot of veterans coming back on the outside, also. But actually, let me rewind that. Let me take that back.

"My man DTR (Dorian Thompson-Robinson)… at the quarterback position. I’m really excited for him. This is going to be the third year, he’s played a lot of games.

"You’re really going to see this kid take that next step, just for the fact that it’s going to slow down for him. Any time you’re able to play and get more reps at something, you’re just going to be better at it, so I’m really excited for him.”

on what role he has in mentoring Thompson-Robinson

Foster: "That’s the reason why I like DTR because he’s always trying to learn. One thing about Dorian, he’s going to come up to you and ask you questions. So, if he makes a cut or if he’s holding the ball a certain way, he’ll come back to the sideline like ‘Do I have it secured? Was my ball security nice? Did you like that cut? Should I set him up a different way?’

"He’s a kid that’s always trying to learn. I’m excited about that. Just the ability that he has… so I’m really excited to see what he can do. Working with Coach (Dana) Bible, he’s getting his arm strength and everything together. I’m just excited for him.”

on connection between Thompson-Robinson and Kyle Philips

Foster: “Kyle is a special talent. Just being the slot, he returns for us, also, punt returns. He’s a guy that we just want to get the ball in his hands and let him create. And then on the outside, we have Jaylen Erwin and Chase Cota, the big receiver, big-bodied guy that can get up. I just love the way he approaches the game. He blocks for my guys, he’s just a good player. And then we got Jaylen Erwin on the outside with speed, who can catch the ball down the field, stretch the field and stuff like that. We have the tools. Everybody’s ready to go, we’ve just got to get the season here and just get ready to play…”

on the hardest thing for a running back to learn to go from high school or junior college to Pac-12

Foster: “It’s more of like the whole aspect of the run game, like letting your blocks develop, seeing how the play’s being blocked. High school, it’s a lot of athletic ability, ‘I’m a better talent than the people I’m playing against.

"I can kind of do this,’ you know what I mean? The blocking schemes aren’t that serious or the defenses you’re playing against aren’t that good. Once you get to the next level and you get to the college and you get up to the NFL, it’s more of just like, one thing I try to teach my guys, let’s not go out there and let’s not react to things. Let’s try to anticipate. So, if you keep seeing something, this is what they’re going to do. Let’s try to anticipate things instead of just being out there and react. Because once you’re reacting to something, it’s kind of a little slow. If you can anticipate it happen, now I can get a good reaction to it.”

on guarding against a player trying to make “hero” play

Foster: “That’s huge. Especially at running back. You have to get in a rhythm and set your plays up. It’s not just getting out there and hit a home run, because you might miss a hole or two. I just try to keep my guys, just try to stay in the game and let it come to you.

"You’re going to let the game come to you. You’re going to have to get out there and just try to make something happen because you’re going to get out of whack. Just let the game come to you, and once you let it come to you, it’ll slow down and you’ll be able to make plays. It’s been able to work for us so far, so hopefully, we’ll be able to carry that into next year.”

on his mentors

Foster: “Stephen Davis. My running back coach—so when I was at UCLA, my running back coach was Kelly Skipper—when I went to the Carolina Panthers, his father was my running back coach, Jim Skipper. So, Jim Skipper had a big role, Kelly Skipper, Kennedy Polamalu, he was here, I coached under him. So, those are guys that I just leaned on. Stephen actually spoke to the running backs last week and just gave them his perspective on what he would do differently, from college, taking care of his body, just everything. It was good that they could hear another back’s perspective.”

on who he still keeps in touch with from his playing days at UCLA

Foster: “A lot of the guys in this picture (behind him). (Brian) Poli-Dixon, (Danny) Farmer, Durrell Price, fullback, Ricky Manning, Jason Bell. Just a lot of guys that I was friends with. Marques Anderson. Just all the guys that were in my class and class before.”

on his favorite spots in Westwood and if they have changed

Foster: "No, I think In-N-Out is still a staple. I might add Boiling Crab. My players like to go there. We’ve had dinner there once. Yeah, I guess In-N-Out.”

on Kelley giving up In-N-Out as he preps for NFL

Foster: “We’re in two different phases in our lives [laughs].”

on memorable characters from his career

Foster: “By far the funniest person I’ve played with is probably He Hate Me, which is Rod Smart. Hilarious. He’s still funny to this day. I’m in a group chat with him and he’s telling his jokes every day.

"And then, in college, I’d probably say it was Freddie (Mitchell). And what’s funny about this thing, the only reason why I was going to say who’s in college, because Freddie and Rod are cousins. That’s Freddie’s cousin, so when I met Rod in the NFL, he was like, ‘Yeah you played with my cousin, Freddie.’ And then Freddie came down and I was like, “Oh, wow, they really are cousins.’

"Just to see them interact with each other. Freddie’s probably the funniest person I ever met in college and Rod was the funniest in the NFL.”

on how his family’s doing

Foster: "Yeah, the family’s doing well. We’re blessed.”

on the hiring of Martin Jarmond as UCLA’s next director of athletics

Foster: “Yeah, it was exciting. We had a really great run with Mr. Guerrero, so I was happy when he was here. I was a player when he was here, also. That was good. He did a great job for us and now it’s Martin’s turn. Just pretty excited to see. You always like, as you said, it’s something fresh, just to see how we’re going to go and the sky’s the limit, basically.”