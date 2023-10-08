The overhauled UCLA men's basketball team, which first convened as a complete group when practices started at the end of September, now has a bit less mystery surrounding how it may possibly function in the 2023-24 season.

The team's sixth practice Friday was the first time local media got an extended look at the Bruins, who brought in seven freshmen among the eight newcomers. Unlike the regular 15-minute viewing window that will likely resume the rest of the year, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin opened up the doors to the practice floor at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center for a 45-minute observation during the back half of practice.

Live photo/video and social media use were not permitted.

UCLA was not at 100%, with Turkish freshman forward Berke Buyuktuncel (illness), sophomore Adem Bona (limited to individual drills) and redshirt freshman walk-on Jack Seidler (personal reasons) all either absent or watching contact drills from the sideline.

There were still plenty of takeaways: