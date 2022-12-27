Ahead of Friday’s Sun Bowl, Bruin Blitz reached out to Panther-lair staff writer Jim Hammett for insight on a Pittsburgh team that will be without several key players when it faces UCLA.

1. What’s the sense you get from Pitt’s morale as more and more players have pulled out of the Sun Bowl throughout the month?

Hammett: "Heading into this season, Pitt was a preseason top 20 team coming off an ACC championship with roughly 15 starters returning. The expectations were pretty high around the program, so closing the year with an 8-4 record is pretty disappointing all things considered. I think many on this team figured they would be back pushing for another New Year's 6-type bowl, so this outcome, at least from where this team was mentally in August, has led to some apathy towards the Sun Bowl invite.

"Pitt is dealing with a number of key players 'opting out' of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft and they are also facing injuries to several key players, as well. I think in some cases with a few of the Pitt players, the 'opting out' thing does not make a lot of sense, but I do think those guys are walking out on good terms.

"Despite a few players moving on a little earlier than expected, I think this team has a pretty good mindset heading into Friday’s game. Pitt was sitting at a 4-4 crossroads at the end of October, but the team rallied and won the final four regular-season games. I think some of the senior leaders made it a point to finish strong, and a few of those guys like Jared Wayne, Marcus Minor and Erick Hallett will all be on the field against UCLA."