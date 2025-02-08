UCLA stifles Penn State, extends win streak to 7 games

LOS ANGELES — The UCLA men's basketball team picked up where it left off earlier in the week and turned a flurry of Penn State mistakes into easy opportunities Saturday afternoon.
The Bruins continued to take care of the ball on offense and wreak havoc on defense in a dominant 78-54 win over the Nittany Lions and extended their win streak to seven games in a Big Ten matinee at Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) shot 47% (31 of 66) and committed just three turnovers. The turnovers matched a season-low set in the last victory Tuesday against ninth-ranked Michigan State.
The Bruins got a tremendous all-around performance from guard Kobe Johnson, who recorded a double-double and finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to go with four steals.
UCLA put four scorers in double figures, including 14 points apiece from guards Skyy Clark and Sebastian Mack and 11 from forward Tyler Bilodeau.
Penn State (13-11, 3-10 Big Ten), which lost its fifth consecutive game, turned the ball over 18 times and was thoroughly overmatched over the final 30 minutes.
The Bruins controlled the action with a 24-0 margin in points off turnovers.
Forward Zach Hicks finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Nittany Lions, who shot just 38% — including 8 of 25 in the second half.
Postgame press conference
Turning point of the game
After the teams started out mostly even over the first 10 minutes of the contest, UCLA got back to turning defense into offense as it did the last time out against Michigan State.
Penn State turned the ball over on four consecutive possessions as part of an 11-0 run for UCLA, which led 25-16 with 8:17 left in the half. The spurt was highlighted by consecutive breakaway dunks from Clark and Johnson.
The Bruins had just one first-half turnover and made 17 of 29 shots from the field en route to a 44-31 lead at the break.
Early in the second half, UCLA then used a 19-2 run to bump the advantage to 22 with more than 11 minutes left and put the game out of reach.
Bruins standout on offense: G Skyy Clark
Clark looked for his shot early and scored in a variety of ways, including a hesitation dribble that led to a nifty layup late in the first half.
He added three assists without a turnover and shot 6 of 7 from the field.
Bruins standout on defense: G Kobe Johnson
The USC transfer had nine of his rebounds on the defensive glass and got UCLA in transition off both Penn State turnovers and missed shots.
Why UCLA won
The Bruins continued to prioritize taking care of the ball and got easy transition baskets to create separation before halftime.
UCLA was also mostly patient offensively in the halfcourt, making sound decisions and attacking the rim to own a 46-24 advantage in points in the paint.
Top Penn State scorer Ace Baldwin Jr. was held scoreless on three shot attempts in the first half before getting in on the action immediately after the break.
Baldwin finished with nine points on just 3-of-8 shooting.