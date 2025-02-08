UCLA stifles Penn State, extends win streak to 7 games

LOS ANGELES — The UCLA men's basketball team picked up where it left off earlier in the week and turned a flurry of Penn State mistakes into easy opportunities Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins continued to take care of the ball on offense and wreak havoc on defense in a dominant 78-54 win over the Nittany Lions and extended their win streak to seven games in a Big Ten matinee at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) shot 47% (31 of 66) and committed just three turnovers. The turnovers matched a season-low set in the last victory Tuesday against ninth-ranked Michigan State.

The Bruins got a tremendous all-around performance from guard Kobe Johnson, who recorded a double-double and finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and six assists to go with four steals.

UCLA put four scorers in double figures, including 14 points apiece from guards Skyy Clark and Sebastian Mack and 11 from forward Tyler Bilodeau.

Penn State (13-11, 3-10 Big Ten), which lost its fifth consecutive game, turned the ball over 18 times and was thoroughly overmatched over the final 30 minutes.

The Bruins controlled the action with a 24-0 margin in points off turnovers.

Forward Zach Hicks finished with 14 points and eight rebounds for the Nittany Lions, who shot just 38% — including 8 of 25 in the second half.