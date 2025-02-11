UCLA hopeful for improved health as it takes 7-game win streak on road

A seven-game winning streak wasn’t enough for UCLA to crack the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll nor the coaches’ poll this week.

But the Bruins (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) find themselves worried about their own roster despite the continued impressive play heading into Tuesday’s contest at Illinois (16-8, 8-6 Big Ten).

The 5 p.m. PT tip-off at State Farm Center in Champaign will be 72 hours removed from UCLA’s dominant — but gutty — performance in a 24-point home win over Penn State.

The Bruins played with head coach Mick Cronin, guard Skyy Clark and frontcourt players Tyler Bilodeau, William Kyle III and Aday Mara are battling the effects of the suspected norovirus that has spread in recent weeks and affected various other teams at UCLA.

Cronin commended his staff and players for the performance after practices in the two days leading up to the game had less than full participation and required reinstating COVID-19-like protocols.