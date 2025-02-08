UCLA to host Penn State, wrap up homestand

The UCLA men’s basketball team has spent most of the past three weeks in the friendly confines of Southern California.

The Bruins (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten), who have traveled out of the state just once in that span but remained in the Pacific Time Zone, will have that luxury come to an end after they host Penn State (13-10, 3-9 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon.

Tip-off at Pauley Pavilion is scheduled for 1 p.m., marking the first of just three weekend league contests at home for UCLA this season. It will air on Big Ten Network.