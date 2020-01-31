News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-31 12:30:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Introducing Future Bruin Tayber Tomanek

Alec Simpson Recruiting Analyst
BruinBlitz.com

UCLA received a PWO commitment from outside linebacker from powerhouse program Orange (Calif.) Lutheran in Tayber Tomanek. The talented linebacker with upside breaks down why the opportunity to be ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}