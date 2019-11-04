News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-04 15:13:23 -0600') }} football Edit

Introducing Ioholani Raass

Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

One of UCLA’s most essential needs for the class of 2020 is getting players who can put pressure on the quarterback, and the Bruins did just that when outside linebacker, Ioholani Raass (6-3, 220) ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}