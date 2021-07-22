Is Success In the Numbers?
Recruiting is the lifeblood of every program. There are differing philosophies on how best to get the job done. UCLA takes a careful long approach. While you may get away with that recruiting game ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news