Is UCLA Football Taking Shape?
When the Bruins begin spring ball, they will have 60 returning scholarship players from 2019 and 41 walk-ons. According to Chip Kelly, there will be seven to eight early enrollees.The positions bre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news