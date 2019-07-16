News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-16 11:09:19 -0500') }} football Edit

It's About the Vibe For UCLA target Semaj Verner

Ywc5wbfbyzwplmmhi9wo
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

The Bruins offer of defensive back Semaj Verner (6-2, 190) from Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair became public on July 8th. If the last name and the high school sound familiar to UCLA fans, it’s because t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}