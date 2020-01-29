News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-29 09:11:50 -0600') }} football Edit

It's Miller Time At UCLA

Four-star quarterback, Miller Moss visits UCLA.
Four-star quarterback, Miller Moss visits UCLA. (BruinBlitz.com)
Alec Simpson Recruiting Analyst
BruinBlitz.com

Miller Moss, the 2021 standout 4 star Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany quarterback unofficially visited UCLA this past weekend and breaks down how the visit went as well as where the Bruins st...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}