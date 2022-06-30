It's official: UCLA and USC are heading to the Big Ten

With news changing seemingly by the hour Thursday, UCLA made things official with a statement announcing the move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten in all sports at the start of the 2024-25 season.

USC released a similar statement at the same time.

In a statement attributed to both chancellor Gene Block and athletic director Martin Jarmond, UCLA cited “seismic changes in collegiate athletics” that led to evaluating the landscape going forward.

“The Pac-12 has always shared our values and continues to innovate, working hard on behalf of its student-athletes and many fans,” the statement read. “At the same time, each school faces its own unique challenges and circumstances, and we believe this is the best move for UCLA at this time. For us, this move offers greater certainty in rapidly changing times and ensures that we remain a leader in college athletics for generations to come.

“Big Ten membership offers Bruins exciting new competitive opportunities and a broader national media platform for our student-athletes to compete and showcase their talents. Specifically, this move will enhance Name, Image and Likeness opportunities through greater exposure for our student-athletes and offer new partnerships with entities across the country.”

Since Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News broke the news in the morning, it has received mixed reaction.

Block and Jarmond said they “recognize these are big changes.”

“The best way to respect that is to protect our program from the great uncertainty it would face if we did not make this transition,” the statement read. “Because of our unique circumstances, we believe this is the right move for the UCLA Bruins and the right time.”

Now, the future of the Pac-12 is in question with its two biggest national brands prepared to exit and the conference slated to host its annual football media day July 29.