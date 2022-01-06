Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Johnny Juzang On Wooden Watch List

AQUEZ JR., JUZANG SELECTED TO MIDSEASON 2022 WOODEN AWARD WATCH LIST

Pair of Bruins’ guards have been named to the 25-person list for national award

LOS ANGELES – UCLA juniors Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Johnny Juzang have been named to the 25-person midseason watch list for the 2022 John R. Wooden Award, presented each season to the nation’s top men’s and women’s college basketball players by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Named after former UCLA head coach John Wooden, the national college basketball award is presented at the conclusion of each season. Coach Wooden guided UCLA’s program to 10 NCAA titles in a 12-year span, concluding in 1974-75 (his 27th year as the Bruins’ head basketball coach).

UCLA, Purdue, and Gonzaga are the only schools to have at least two student-athletes named to the Wooden Award’s midseason watch list. Purdue’s Zach Edey, Jaden Ivey, and Trevion Williams are on the midseason list, while Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Drew Timme made the midseason edition.

Both Jaquez Jr. and Juzang were honored as preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selections in 2021-22. Through the team’s first nine games of the season, Juzang has averaged a team-high 16.6 points per game and has registered 4.9 rebounds per contest. Jaquez Jr. has averaged 14.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

The Bruins (8-1) are back in action against Long Beach State (3-7) this Thursday in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. Game time is 4:30 p.m. (PT). Please note, fans at Thursday’s game will be limited to families of team members, due to additional COVID-19 safety precautions. Guests should not come