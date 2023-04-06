UCLA senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Pac-12 Conference player of the year this past season, announced Thursday via social media that he will declare for the NBA draft.

Jaquez Jr., a consensus second-team All-American who averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while playing all 37 games, decided to forgo his bonus year of eligibility provided to all athletes after the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post that was later published on his Twitter account, Jaquez Jr. said his farewell with the caption “Bruin 4 life.”

“I have fulfilled my dream of playing basketball for and graduating from UCLA,” Jaquez Jr. wrote as part of a photo graphic with his signature. “I would like to thank coach Mick Cronin and UCLA’s coaching staff for developing me, as both a player and a person.

“My four years at UCLA have been incredible, and I’ll always be proud to be a Bruin. But I’m also excited about my future, my NBA dreams and my continued basketball growth. I’d like to announce that I’m declaring for the 2023 NBA draft.”

In a release, Cronin said that Jaquez Jr. “has shown everyone that he’s a leader and a winner.”

“It’s hard for me to put into words what he has meant to our program, but he’s obviously been a huge part of our success,” Cronin said in the statement. “I said it two weeks ago, and I’ll say it again – we built our program around his competitive spirit and toughness, starting four years ago.

“His dedication, his loyalty and his tenacity are unmatched, and I can’t wait to see him play in the NBA. I understand why UCLA fans love this guy so much because he’s everything that you want to see in a Bruin. I will miss him greatly, but it’s time for him to take the next step to the NBA.”