Jaime Jaquez Jr. declares for NBA draft
UCLA senior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., the Pac-12 Conference player of the year this past season, announced Thursday via social media that he will declare for the NBA draft.
Jaquez Jr., a consensus second-team All-American who averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while playing all 37 games, decided to forgo his bonus year of eligibility provided to all athletes after the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an Instagram post that was later published on his Twitter account, Jaquez Jr. said his farewell with the caption “Bruin 4 life.”
“I have fulfilled my dream of playing basketball for and graduating from UCLA,” Jaquez Jr. wrote as part of a photo graphic with his signature. “I would like to thank coach Mick Cronin and UCLA’s coaching staff for developing me, as both a player and a person.
“My four years at UCLA have been incredible, and I’ll always be proud to be a Bruin. But I’m also excited about my future, my NBA dreams and my continued basketball growth. I’d like to announce that I’m declaring for the 2023 NBA draft.”
In a release, Cronin said that Jaquez Jr. “has shown everyone that he’s a leader and a winner.”
“It’s hard for me to put into words what he has meant to our program, but he’s obviously been a huge part of our success,” Cronin said in the statement. “I said it two weeks ago, and I’ll say it again – we built our program around his competitive spirit and toughness, starting four years ago.
“His dedication, his loyalty and his tenacity are unmatched, and I can’t wait to see him play in the NBA. I understand why UCLA fans love this guy so much because he’s everything that you want to see in a Bruin. I will miss him greatly, but it’s time for him to take the next step to the NBA.”
Jaquez Jr. ends his career as the program’s eighth-leading scorer all-time (1,802 points) and No. 11 in career rebounds (842). The Camarillo, Calif. native also ranks eighth with 178 career steals and ninth with 134 games played.
Other honors during his standout final season included the Lute Olson player of the year honor from CollegeInsider.com and placing among the final five for the Julius Erving Award honoring the nation’s top small forward.
During Jaquez Jr.‘s four seasons, the Bruins posted a 99-36 record with three consecutive Sweet 16 appearances and a trip to the Final Four in 2021.
Jaquez Jr. joined teammate and national defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark as Bruins who have declared for the draft. Reserve forward/center Kenneth Nwuba announced he will return for a sixth season.
UCLA is still awaiting decisions from freshmen Amari Bailey and Adem Bona, as well as senior point guard Tyger Campbell.
Campbell, like Jaquez Jr., is eligible to return for a bonus year of eligibility.