Coming into the season, UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin knew there would be an acclimation period on the defensive end for his freshman-heavy roster.

The 19th-ranked Bruins got an unexpected, extended look Sunday without their top defender.

UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 27 points and the Bruins shot 60.8 percent from the field in an 81-60 win over Bellarmine at Pauley Pavilion.

UCLA (5-2) pushed the lead to as many as 20 in the second half, but Bellarmine (2-5) pulled down nine offensive rebounds and had 14 second-chance points to stay in the game.

The Knights cut the deficit to 60-50 on Curt Hopf’s layup with 7:46 to play. Hopf, who was fouled on the play, missed the free throw and the Bruins answered with a Tyger Campbell 3-pointer to end a 7-0 run and thwart the comeback attempt.

Ben Johnson had a team-high 20 points off the bench and Hopf added 16 for Bellarmine, which has lost four consecutive games while playing a tough nonconference schedule.

The Bruins were without starting guard Jaylen Clark, who missed Saturday’s practice with flu-like symptoms (not related to COVID-19) and did not dress for the game. Cronin said he hopes to have Clark back for Tuesday’s practice.

UCLA will return to the court Thursday to open Pac-12 Conference play at Stanford.

Turning point of the game

After a sluggish first 9 minutes, a Jaquez Jr. traditional three-point play ignited an 18-5 run and he capped it with another layup to give UCLA the 29-12 lead with 6:05 left in the first half.

As part of the run, the Bruins got out in transition and overwhelmed the Knights while matching their style of play with crisp ball movement.

Bruins standout on offense

With just two Knights players listed taller than 6-foot-8, the match-up was ripe for Jaquez Jr. to exploit early and often.

The 6-foot-7 senior camped out in the post and flashed an array of moves around the basket to get just about any shot he wanted. Jaquez Jr. finished 13 of 17 from the floor.

After being plagued by ankle injuries a season ago, Jaquez Jr. looked as comfortable as he has all season and his footwork was a big reason why.

As a team, UCLA finished with 24 assists on its 29 made field goals. Campbell, who notched a double-double, recorded a game-high 10 assists followed by Bailey’s eight.