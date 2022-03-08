Jaime Jaquez Jr. Honored As National POW
UCLA’S JAIME JAQUEZ JR. CAPTURES USBWA NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS
Jaquez Jr. averaged 28.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in the Bruins’ two wins last week
INDIANAPOLIS – UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been honored as the National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association for the week that ended Sunday, March 6.
A 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Camarillo, Calif., Jaquez Jr. averaged 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in UCLA’s two wins last week. He totaled a career-high 30 points and registered nine rebounds in UCLA’s 77-66 win at Washington on Monday, Feb. 28. Five days later, he tallied 27 points, six rebounds and four assists as the Bruins defeated crosstown rival USC, 75-68, in the final regular-season game for both schools.
Jaquez Jr. has averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in 28 games for the Bruins this season. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors, as announced by the Pac-12 Conference office on Tuesday morning. He has totaled four double-doubles this year, scoring in double figures in 19 of 28 games played. In addition, Jaquez Jr. has shot 48.1 percent from the field and 74.3 percent at the free-throw line.
The 57 combined points scored by Jaquez Jr., over consecutive games, stand as the highest two-game total for any UCLA player this season. Through those two games, Jaquez Jr. shot 63.6 percent from the field and was 14-for-18 at the free-throw line (77.8 percent).
Jaquez Jr. joined teammates Tyger Campbell and Johnny Juzang as first-team all-league honorees on Tuesday morning. In addition, he was recognized on the five-man Pac-12 All-Defensive Team for the second consecutive season.
No. 13-ranked UCLA will return to the court as the No. 2 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament this Thursday evening (quarterfinals). The Bruins will take on either No. 7-seed Washington State or No. 10-seed California. Game time at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is 6 p.m. (PT).