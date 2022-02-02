Jaime Jaquez Jr. Named To the Revised Julius Erving Watch List

UCLA’S JAIME JAQUEZ JR. NAMED TO REVISED JULIUS ERVING AWARD WATCH LIST

Jaquez Jr. has been named to the 10-person positional watch list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – UCLA junior Jaime Jaquez Jr. has been named to the 10-person revised watch list for this season’s Julius Erving Award, presented each year to the nation’s top small forward.

Jaquez Jr. becomes the third UCLA player in as many days to be named to one of these revised positional watch lists, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. Tyger Campbell was named to the revised list for the Bob Cousy Award on Monday (point guard). Johnny Juzang was listed among the top 10 shooting guards on the revised Jerry West Award watch list on Tuesday.

Jaquez Jr., a 6-foot-7 guard/forward from Camarillo, Calif., has averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 17 contests. Jaquez Jr. has shot 47.3 percent from the field and has tallied 21 steals (1.2 steals per contest).

Selected as a preseason first-team All-Pac-12 selection in Oct. 2021, Jaquez Jr. has scored in double figures in 11 games this season. He scored a season-high 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Bruins’ 67-56 victory at Marquette on Saturday, Dec. 11. Jaquez Jr. has also scored at least 20 points in victories over Villanova and North Florida (in November).

This marks the eighth season in which the Julius Erving Award recognizes the nation’s top small forward. The award honors the contributions of University of Massachusetts standout Julius Erving, who averaged 26.3 points and 20.2 rebounds in his collegiate career. During his professional career, Erving won three championships, four MVP awards, and three scoring titles. In 1996, he was named a member of the NBA’s 50th Anniversary All-Time Team.

College basketball fans can participate in fan voting, presented by Dell Technologies, for this season’s positional awards. The revised Julius Erving Award watch list will be reduced to five finalists in late February. Those five finalists will be presented next month before the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

The winner of this season’s award will be presented on a date (to be determined) along with the other four members of the “men’s starting five,” including the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.

For more information on this season’s Julius Erving Award, and all the latest updates, log ontowww.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #ErvingAward on Twitter and Instagram.

2022 Julius Erving Award Candidates

Kendall Brown Baylor

Hyunjung Lee Davidson

Wendell Moore Duke

Lucas Williamson Loyola-Chicago

Caleb Houstan Michigan

Ron Harper Jr. Rutgers

Julian Champagnie St. John’s

Harrison Ingram Stanford

Jaime Jaquez Jr. UCLA

Jermaine Samuels Villanova