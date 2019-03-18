Jay Max Jacobsen On Pledge
Defensive end, Jay Max Jacobsen (6-4, 230) from Temecula (Calif.) Temecula Valley became UCLA’s first commitment after Saturday’s spring practice. Jacobsen talks about his process.“I took my unoffi...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news