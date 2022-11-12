UCLA men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin remembers watching junior Jaylen Clark as a high school prospect at Etiwanda High School in Rancho Cucamonga.

It wasn’t anything the 6-foot-5 guard did with the ball in his hands that stood out — it was the opposite. Cronin offered Clark a scholarship after watching him make an impact while doing very little scoring.

“I know he didn’t have 10 points when I went to see him play,” Cronin recalled earlier this week. “But he plays every play of the game. You have to get guys that play without the ball.”

It was Clark’s hustle and defensive rotations, competing just by sheer use of his motor.

Cronin said those types of qualities aren’t “common” when he’s out evaluating talent.

“The biggest problem with our game is the stat sheet,” he added. “When 8-year-olds and 10-year-olds play basketball and they go home, everybody asks them how many points they had. They tend to think that’s the only part of the game.”

In his first year as a starter, Clark is stuffing the stat sheet in a number of areas.

He has turned his stellar defense into offense to help the eighth-ranked Bruins get off to a 2-0 start this season. Four days after setting a career high with seven steals in the season opener, Clark added four more steals as part of another standout all-around performance Friday in a 93-69 win over Long Beach State at Pauley Pavilion.