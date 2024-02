Valorie Kondos Field, the UCLA Athletics Hall of Fame coach who guided the gymnastics program for 29 years, knows a thing or two about winning national championships. After all, she guided all seven of the Bruins' national title teams in the sport.

Yet, even she knows the standard of excellence was set forth by legendary UCLA men's basketball coach John Wooden, who she considered a mentor up until his death at 99 years old in 2010.

Among Field's "prized possessions" is a vintage Wooden cardigan, but nothing topped the handwritten notes from the architect of 10 national championships — including seven in a row while winning a record 88 consecutive games — during a Hall of Fame career that stretched from 1948 to 1975.

So, Saturday's ceremony on the East Plaza outside Pauley Pavilion unveiling Wooden's commemorative forever postage stamp and 7x5 postcard from the U.S. Postal Service on the first-day-of-issue seemed like a fitting tribute, Field said.

"The handwritten notes that my husband and I received from coach Wooden, that he wrote in his beautiful handwriting and he put in an envelope and he mailed through the United States Postal Service, with a stamp," Field said in a speech, "makes this absolutely just not appropriate, but absolutely brilliant. So, thank you for doing this."

Hall of Famer Jamaal Wilkes served as the emcee for the event, which included several members of the Wooden family, UCLA chancellor Gene Block, USPS governor Derek Kan and a surprise appearance from Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Others in attendance watching included UCLA women’s basketball head coach Cori Close.

"He showed us how to deal with success," said Abdul-Jabbar, who starred at UCLA under the name Lew Alcindor from 1966-69 and won three national championships to go with as many national player of the year honors while playing for Wooden. "Not everybody that plays college basketball gets to be successful. We got more than we could handle. Ten national championships, including seven in a row, I mean, that's ridiculous in this day and time. Coach Wooden had to deal with all that and the press, and recruiting and just the envy and jealousy of other coaches, and that can be formidable."