Johnny Juzang Named Pac-12 POW

UCLA’S JOHNNY JUZANG NAMED PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Juzang averaged 25.5 points per game and shot 58.1 percent in two wins last week

SAN FRANCISCO – UCLA junior guard Johnny Juzang has been named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

Juzang has secured his third career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor (and his second of this season). Juzang was also named the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Nov. 15, 2021, after UCLA’s season-opening wins against CSU Bakersfield and Villanova.

Most recently, Juzang averaged 25.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in a pair of Pac-12 road wins at Utah and Colorado. He shot 58.1 percent from the field (18-for-31) and made 4 of 7 attempts from 3-point range (57.1 percent). In addition, Juzang made 11 of 12 free throws in the two victories.

Juzang scored a season-high 28 points in UCLA’s 63-58 win at Utah last Thursday, knocking down 9 of 13 shots. He followed that performance with a 23-point, 6-rebound effort on Saturday as the Bruins outlasted Colorado, 71-65. Juzang made 9-of-18 shots at Colorado and was a perfect 4-for-4 at the free-throw line.

Hailing from nearby Tarzana, Calif., Juzang has averaged a team-leading 18.3 points per game and has also registered 5.0 rebounds per game in all 15 contests this season.

Juzang has scored at least 20 points in each of the Bruins’ last four games. Through that four-game stretch, he has averaged 24.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Juzang has entered the week as the Pac-12 Conference’s second-leading scorer (at 18.3 points per game). Washington’s Terrell Brown Jr. leads the league with a scoring average of 21.4 points per game.

Ranked No. 7 in this week’s AP poll, UCLA (13-2, 5-1 Pac-12) will host No. 3 Arizona (16-1, 6-0 Pac-12) on Tuesday, Jan. 25. Game time in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom is 8 p.m. (PT). The Bruins’ game will be nationally televised on ESPN.