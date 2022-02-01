JOHNNY JUZANG NAMED TO REVISED JERRY WEST AWARD WATCH LIST

Bruins’ guard Johnny Juzang has been listed among the top 10 shooting guards

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – UCLA junior Johnny Juzang has been listed on the revised 10-person watch list for this season’s Jerry West Award, honoring the nation’s top shooting guard.

The revised “top 10” position-by-position watch lists, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, are being revealed this week, with the point guards on Monday and the shooting guards on Tuesday.

Juzang, a 6-foot-7 guard from Tarzana, Calif., currently ranks No. 2 in scoring in the Pac-12 Conference, having averaged 18.1 points in 16 games. Juzang has shot 45.6 percent from the field and has made 32 of 81 attempts from 3-point range (39.5 percent). He has scored at least 20 points in six games this season, totaling a season-high 28 points in the Bruins’ 63-58 win at Utah on Thursday, Jan. 20.

Juzang was also named to the revised “late season” watch list for the John R. Wooden Award on Monday afternoon. The Wooden Award is annually presented to the nation’s top men’s and women’s college basketball players.

This marks the eighth season in which the Jerry West Award recognizes the nation’s top shooting guard. The award honors the contributions of former West Virginia University standout Jerry West, who averaged 24.8 points and 13.3 rebounds in three varsity seasons and led his team to the NCAA title contest in 1959. West was named a consensus All-American in 1959 and 1960 before enjoying a strong 14-year NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers. Oregon’s Chris Duarte was honored as the Jerry West Award winner in 2020-21.

College basketball fans can participate in fan voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds. The award’s watch list will be reduced to just five candidates in late January. Those five finalists will be presented in March 2022 before the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

The winner of this season’s award will be presented on a date (to be determined) along with the other four members of the “men’s starting five,” including the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award.

For more information on this season’s Jerry West Award, and all the latest updates, log ontowww.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #WestAward on Twitter and Instagram.

2022 Jerry West Award Candidates (Top Ten)

Benedict Mathurin Arizona

Adam Flagler Baylor

Izaiah Brockington Iowa State

Ochai Agbaji Kansas

TyTy Washington Jr. Kentucky

Jaden Ivey Purdue

Buddy Boeheim Syracuse

Johnny Juzang UCLA

Justin Moore Villanova

Johnny Davis Wisconsin





*note: players can play their way onto and off this list throughout the season



