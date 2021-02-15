BruinBlitz - Johnny Juzang Pac-12 POW

SAN FRANCISCO – UCLA sophomore Johnny Juzang has been named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

Juzang becomes the first Bruin to have secured the league’s Player of the Week honor since Jaylen Hands on March 4, 2019. This marks the first career Pac-12 Player of the Week award for Juzang and the first such honor for any of the Bruins this season.

A 6-foot-6 guard from Tarzana, Calif., Juzang averaged 28.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in the Bruins’ two-game road trip to Washington State and Washington. He shot 46.3 percent from the field (19-for-41) and was 11-for-12 at the free-throw line (91.7 percent).

Juzang registered a career-high 32 points and added seven rebounds in a 64-61 win at Washington on Saturday. He scored 21 of UCLA’s 26 first-half points. Last Thursday, Juzang recorded team-highs in points (25), and rebounds (7) as the Bruins lost at Washington State, 81-73.

Juzang became UCLA’s first player to account for at least half the Bruins’ total points in one game since Reggie Miller in December of 1986. Miller scored 38 of UCLA’s 73 points (52.1%) in the Bruins’ 81-73 loss at Washington State on Dec. 19, 1986.

Juzang has averaged a team-leading 14.2 points per game, playing in 15 contests and making 14 starts. A former standout at nearby Harvard-Westlake School, Juzang has shot 40.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range during his sophomore season.

UCLA (14-5, 10-3 Pac-12) returns to action against Arizona (14-7, 8-7 Pac-12) this Thursday evening in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. The game time is 6 p.m. (PT). UCLA’s game against Arizona will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.