BruinBlitz - Joint Statement UCLA/USC





A joint statement from UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond and USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn, regarding today's Pac-12 announcement on 2020 fall sports revised schedules:

"We are pleased with today's Pac-12 announcement of revised scheduling details for 2020 fall sports. We understand the great interest in the 90th edition of our historic football rivalry game, currently scheduled for Sept. 26 at the Rose Bowl.

"Though we are progressing toward the start of our respective seasons, at this time, we do not have the necessary county and state clearances to begin competitions. Developing a scheduling model for the fall sports season that provides optimal flexibility was an important next step in the process.

In particular, our football schedules create the opportunity for us to shift our season-opening contest to open dates later in the season (Oct. 31 and Dec. 12), if necessary.

UCLA and USC are in absolute alignment, and we remain in regular communication with state, local, and university officials. We will continue to follow their guidance with the utmost regard for the health and safety of our student-athletes."



