News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 10:20:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Joquarri Price Ready To Sign

More talent its way to UCLA.
More talent its way to UCLA. (Photo Ralph Amsden ArizonaVarsity.com)
Cody Cameron Recruiting Analyst
ArizonaVarsity.com

Defensive end Joquarri Price (6-2, 215) from Mesa (Ariz.) Desert Ridge is expected to sign a letter-of-intent today, Dec. 20, 2019, with UCLA.Price was initially committed to San Diego State and ot...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}