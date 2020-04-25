The Los Angeles Chargers selected two-year starting running back Joshua Kelley in the fourth round with the 112th pick in the draft. It is impossible not to like the future Charger. It won't surprise any UCLA fan if Kelley goes on to be a star.

UCLA career highlights: Was a two-time Henry R. Red Sanders Award winner given to the team's Most Valuable Player. He was only the eighth player in program history to have back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

As a junior, Kelley rushed for 1,243 yards the tenth best single-season total in the program's history. It was this year that Kelley would forever be the hearts of UCLA fans when he raced for a game record 289 yards against archrival USC.

Kelley's senior, he was a semi-finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation's top walk-on or former walk-on player after rushing for 1,060 yards good for the 20th best single-season total in history.

Pros: Kelley's story is the kind old Hollywood would make a film about. He came to UCLA from UC-Davis as a walk-on with a dream of playing big-time college football. His dream came true.

After sitting out a season due to transfer rules, Kelley earned the starting job and a scholarship his junior season. The thing that you love about Kelley is he doesn't hang his head.

UCLA had a rough start of 2018, and Kelley wasn't very productive. He only had 27 yards his first two games and didn't see any action against Fresno State in the third game.

Rather than sulking, Kelley went to work and showed the coaching staff they could ride with him. Kelley returned to action against Colorado and garnered is first of six 100-plus yards when he rushed for 125 yards. He was a mainstay in the Bruin backfield for the rest of his career.

The Chargers get a three-down back in Kelley. He has the work ethic that will get every ounce of his ability. Kelley has outstanding vision, sets up his blocks, will get the tough yards, blocks and catch. He rarely loses yards.

Con: Kelley doesn't have that explosive burst, but he's fast enough, and once he gets going, he's tough to catch.

What does Kelley bring to the NFL: The Chargers get a player in Kelley who will be an asset on and off the field. He will be a great leader by example and be a terrific locker room and running back room. On the field, he comes prepared to play and always gives a 110 percent effort. He's accountable, his attitude is infectious, and he brings out the best in those around him.



